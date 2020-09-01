Ashura procession held under tightened security

Despite threats of terrorism, the central procession of the Youm-e-Ashura, on the tenth day of Muharram, culminated peacefully on Sunday at the Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah in Khardar after passing through its traditional routes with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Hundreds of religious gatherings, majalis and processions were held across the city to commemorate the sacrifice of the grandson of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Thousands of mourners, including women and children, wearing black dresses participated in the Ashura procession for ceremonial mourning to reflect the grief over the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The participants and clerics paid glowing homage to the family of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). After offering prayers in the afternoon, the participants restarted their procession towards Hussanian Iranian Imarbargah and kept reciting marsias to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazar Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions.

Zuljinnah was the major attraction of the mourning processions and everybody wanted to touch it. Ulema and zakireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the tragedy of Karbla.

Mobile phone services were completely suspended as a security measure on the routes of the procession that were protected with barbed wire and placing containers. Medical camps, sabeels and stalls were also arranged to provide assistance to the participants. Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation. Sabeels of water, milk and tea were set up along the route of the processions. Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras were installed to check the entry and exit of people at various points.

The procession was taken out from the Nishtar Park and passed through MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market and Khardar before being culminated at Kharadar’s Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

Special security measures were adopted as all routes leading to the culmination point from the Nishtar Park was sealed and movement other than of procession participants remained banned. More than 18000 policemen and a large number of Rangers personnel were deployed for the security of the mourners. In Karachi, 6,368 police officials were deployed in the city with snipers posted at main procession routes, according to a police spokesperson.