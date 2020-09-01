ECP announces new delimitation schedule after local governments dissolved in Sindh

The Sindh government on Monday formally issued a notification announcing the dissolution of all the elected local government offices in the province, including that of the Karachi mayor, on the completion of their four-year term a day earlier.

The notification was issued by the Sindh local government secretary. It reads: “Consequent upon expiry of four years term of Local Councils on 30th August 2020, pursuant to section 20 (1) of Sindh Local Government Act, all offices of elected mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen, vice chairmen, members, representatives, and such office-bearers of Metropolitan Corporation, Municipal Corporations, District Councils, Municipal Committees, Town Committees, Union Committees, and Union Councils, in Sindh shall cease to exist w.e.f 31st August, 2020. The aforementioned elected and nominated people shall be responsible to settle individual liability, return asset(s) including government vehicles and state belonging, if any, to officer in-charge of respective council, at once, as failure would constitute offence.”

ECP’s schedule

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also announced that it would carry out fresh delimitation in the province for the next local government elections.

A notification of the ECP issued from Islamabad says: “In exercise of powers conferred upon it under Article 222 (b) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Section-17 & 221 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with sub-section (2) of Section 10 of Sindh Local Government Act-2013 and all other powers enabling in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan, hereby issues the schedule to carry out delimitation of the union councils, union committees, and wards in Sindh”.

The notification of the ECP says that the preparation of the preliminary list of constituencies by the delimitation committees would take place within 14 days between September 9 and

September 22.

The publication of the preliminary list of constituencies for inviting representations and objections would be on September 23; whereas, the filing of representations and objections before the delimitation authorities by the voters concerned would take place between September 23 and October 7.

The disposal of representations and objections by the delimitation authorities would happen in the next 15 days until October 22.

The last date for the communication of decisions of the delimitation authorities to the delimitation committees would be October 29, while the final publication of the list of constituencies by the delimitation committees would take place on October 30.