Bodies of man, neighbour who jumped into nullah to save son found

The bodies of a man and his neighbour who jumped into a nullah during Thursday’s torrential rains to save the man’s son were found on Sunday.

Police said 12-year-old Mohib accidentally fell into the nullah in Karachi’s Abbas Town on August 27. Immediately, the boy’s father, 42-year-old Ayaz Hussain, and their neighbour, 20-year-old Hassan Raza, jumped into the nullah to save Mohib, police added.

Unfortunately, all three drowned. The body of Ayaz Hussain, son of Mehdi Hussain, was recovered on Sunday, while his son’s body is yet to found. Police said the body of Hassan Raza was recovered from near Old Golimar.