Two cops hurt in cracker attack on Mominabad police station

Two policemen suffered minor injuries in what appeared to be a locally made cracker attack on the Mominabad police station of District West on Monday evening.

The initial reports suggest that unidentified motorcyclists hurled a locally made cracker bomb at the police station. The bomb fell near the main gate of the police station, leaving two policemen injured. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers were called to the area to conduct a search operation to apprehend the culprits. However, no arrest had been made till the filing of this report late on Monday night.

A senior counterterrorism expert, Raja Umar Khattab, termed the attack an “alarming danger” because, he said, the use of the locally made cracker suggested that in the city, there were such elements who were capable of making such bombs, and potentially IEDs as well. He added that Jihadi groups possessed this kind of capability.

Earlier in the day, three people were wounded in a blast that took place in an oil tanker at Gate No. 4 at an oil tanker terminal in Shirin Jinnah Colony. According to a Bomb Disposable Squad report, the pipe-type explosive material was fitted to the rear wheel of the oil tanker as large splinter marks were found on it and on the ground. Police said that the oil tanker, which had arrived at the terminal from Afghanistan via Balochistan. The blast took place when the three men were trying to taking out the wheel of the tanker.