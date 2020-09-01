CM Murad Ali Shah orders civic agencies to jointly clean city irrespective of jurisdiction

Sindh’s chief minister has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Karachi Development Authority, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), the district municipal corporations and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to jointly clear stagnant water from different parts of the city and clean them irrespective of jurisdiction.

“This is our city, so we all have to work together in coordination with one another and with dedication, and we have to serve the people without discrimination on the basis of jurisdiction,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday at the CM House, where he chaired a meeting. The chief executive directed Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput to prepare an inventory of the dewatering machines, pumps, suction machines and other such machinery available with the civic agencies so that they can be moved when needed.

The CM said that all the civic agencies and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority have worked hard for the city’s restoration following the recent downpour. “I visited each and every area of the city when it was submerged, and again to monitor their restoration and then when they were restored,” he said, adding that parts of Kharadar, Yousuf Goth in Surjani Town and some other streets are yet to be cleared.

Shah directed Rajput to clear the entire Kharadar by Monday night and then report to him. “I want Yousuf Goth to be cleared within the next few days. I’ll personally visit the area again.” The CM directed Works & Services Secretary Imran Atta to repair all the portions of Club Road and Sharea Faisal’s turning towards Rashid Minhas Road that had caved in, and the small portion of the Liaquatabad flyover.

Shah directed the KMC to repair the Korangi Causeway. He was told that the causeway had been restored for traffic. He ordered reopening all the inundated or closed areas for traffic after clearing them of water and garbage and, in the second phase, washing them.

DHA situation

The CM was told that the KWSB’s machinery is still working to dewater the inundated areas of DHA Phase-VI. He directed the commissioner to help them with more machinery if needed.

The chief executive was told that the 12 feeders of K-Electric in the DHA neighbourhood were non-functional until Monday afternoon, but six of them had been made operational.

Shah was told that the remaining feeders could not be made functional because stagnant water was present in the basement of various bungalows. He directed the KWSB to talk to the Cantonment Board Clifton and help them if needed.

Sindh’s other areas

After receiving news of heavy rain in Mirpurkhas Division and parts of Hyderabad Division, the CM phoned the deputy commissioners of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin and Sujawal, and directed them to properly look after the people.

Shah said the people should be moved from low-lying areas to safer places, and food, water, medicines and other essential items must be provided to those who are moved to shelter camps.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, CM’s adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, CM’s Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Local Government Special Secretary Khalid Chachar, KWSB Managing Director Khalid Shaikh, SSWMB MD Kashif Gulzar and the KMC municipal commissioner.

Ashura

On Sunday morning the CM had led the Ashura procession from the Capri Cinema on MA Jinnah Road to the turning of Garden Road. He reviewed the security of the route up to MA Jinnah Road, and in the evening monitored the procession from the air along with Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar.

Shah visited the Command & Control Centre at the Civic Centre, where Mahar and his team briefed the CM about the monitoring of the procession. They also told him that they had installed cameras with facial recognition features.

The chief executive visited Kharadar, which was inundated with rainwater. In his presence he got 20 machines installed there so that the area could be cleared.

Shah visited the KE’s main grid station at Khayaban-e-Shaheed where rainwater had accumulated around the installation. He provided the power utility with pumping machines to clear their grid station and their 27 substations. The CM toured the entire DHA Phase-IV neighbourhood and got heavy suction and pumping machines installed so that the entire area could be cleared of stagnant water.