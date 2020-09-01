BankIslami 1H profit surges 85pc

KARACHI: The BankIslami Pakistan Ltd on Monday said its profit for the half year ended June 30, 2020, surged 85 percent to Rs1.074 billion, compared to Rs581 million recorded during the same period last year.

The bank in a statement said it generated operating profits (before provisions and tax) to the tune of Rs3.382 billion, registered a growth of 89 percent from last year.

“The growth in operating profits was driven by higher spreads, enhancement in core earning assets on the back of increase in deposits and improvement in cost to income ratio of the bank,” the statement said.

Provision against credit losses increased around Rs670 million as the bank, on prudent basis, booked subjective charge against potential impairments, it added.

The bank said COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in uncertainty and disruption at social and economic level across the globe and being a responsible institution, it took various counter-measuring steps based on guidelines issued by WHO, SBP and the government of Pakistan to ensure provision of safe and healthy environment for its employees and valued customers.