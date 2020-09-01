Restaurants lose billions of rupees to rain damage

KARACHI: Restaurants have lost billions of rupees due to the negligence and incompetence of administrations in preventing rainfall impacts and now addressing the messy situation, an industry official said on Monday.

Athar Chawla, convener of the All Pakistan Restaurant Association said four days have passed since the rains stopped but Defence, Clifton and other authorities did not make any arrangements for drainage of rainwater from the restaurants.

Chawla expressed deep concern over the lack of drainage system across restaurants in the city during the recent rains and requested the Sindh government, Defence Housing Authority and other authorities to ensure immediate drainage to save the restaurant industry from further devastation so that business activities could be resumed.

“Electric power should be restored in the areas where water has been depleted while financial assistance should be provided to the restaurant industry to minimise the damages caused by the recent torrential rainfalls so that they can get back on their feet,” he said. “Otherwise, millions of workers are at risk of becoming unemployed.” Rains and urban flooding brought industrial production and economic activities to a standstill in the city. Half of workers in almost all the industrial areas couldn’t reach workplaces after the rainfalls. Weak infrastructure could not sustain the heavy rainfalls, leading to urban flooding, wreaking havoc across the city and hampering almost all business activities in the city. Pakistan Apparel Forum Chairman Javed Bilwani said production declined over 60 percent, while raw materials and finished goods stocked in warehouses and basements of the factories were destroyed. The city’s businesses generate billions of rupees in revenues every day and when businesses are closed tax collection lowers. Almost all the markets in the city were flooded. “Inventory worth billions of rupees is destroyed. Chawla said restaurants in various areas are flooded with several feet of rainwater, which has not been taken out so far due to which the food items have deteriorated while the kitchens and furniture of the restaurants have been destroyed.