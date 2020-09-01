Trapped in a vicious cycle

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy has never performed up to its true potential. In fact, it has under-performed in most of the promising sectors.

For this poor performance, not just the government but the businessmen are also to be blamed for acting irresponsibly. Our economy has remained in boom and bust cycles because the state remains addicted to foreign assistance (loans) and businesses always look towards the state for undue concessions. With the passage of time, the ability of the state to operate on its own resources has dwindled and the appetite of the businesses for subsidies and concessions increased.

Until 1960, we survived on export of commodities. Industrialisation was promoted through government sponsored domestic and foreign loans. No level playing field was provided to the entrepreneurs as licenses to establish industries were granted on whims to the influential, who lacked expertise as well as resources.

Industrial machines were imported at highly inflated prices on loans. The over-invoiced amount went to the pockets of the sponsors. The newly established industries survived on protection provided by the state. Most were not globally competitive.

Our industrialisation was thus based on graft and the entrenched businesses were regularly assisted by the state to cover their inefficiencies. Many industries perished when Pakistan opened its economy. Those that survive were relatively efficient second or third generation of entrepreneurs, who realised the advantage of operating prudently.

They were few in number but still thriving. Almost all of them started with textiles, while the successful one diversified into cement, power, and banking and more recently into real estate. They always remained in the driving seat and dictated government policies along with sugar barons, who belong to the political elite.

India our neighbour started with a better industrial base in 1947; still it chose the path of making machines and equipment domestically. Our machines and equipment imported from developed economies was far superior to the locally made Indian machines, but the element of huge over-invoicing in machinery import ensured that we got less than the required quality of equipment.

With a slow and steady approach, Indians continued to indigenise and improve the quality of their equipment. Impressed by the sheer size of the Indian market, most of the established equipment manufacturers established their plants in India.

Now India is producing world class equipment at home through joint ventures with well known machine makers. We are still dependent on foreign suppliers for our equipment.

The Indian businessmen pushed their government for reforms and they owned those reforms. Our entrepreneurs’ strongly resisted government sponsored reforms, because the graft-run economy suited them.

Our reform process has been very slow as we took one step forward followed by two steps backwards. The institutions are neither independent nor the vital appointments made on merit.

Bureaucracy along with businesses strongly resists transparency. Sincere local experts or imported foreign economists are helpless against the combined strength of bureaucracy and the businesses.

Our economic planners have failed to look beyond textiles. The current advisor to prime minister on trade and industry is basically from the engineering sector. He also remained commerce minister for three years during Musharraf’s tenure. His basic interest is still in textile promotion, though he pays lip service to diversify Pakistan’s exports.

Textile entrepreneurs have disappointed the nation most. Our share in global textiles has continued to shrink in the last 25 years. In fact, despite all favours the total export capacity of this sector is not more than $1.3 billion per month. We have capacity constraints.

It is indeed very disappointing that the most favoured industrial sector of the country has not been able to build enough capacities to export even when the global demand for Pakistan’s textile is very high. The sector is again looking towards the government to help it increase its capacities.

Whether the sector would be able to market the excess capacities is another question. If it succeeds, the entrepreneurs would make money but if it failed, they would pass on the buck to the financers (banks and government mark-up subsidies).

Revival of the economy would remain a hard task unless there is a paradigm shift in our economic approach. The firms that benefitted from past state concessions have accumulated high debt during the past two years.

Their productivity has declined due to low consumer demand. The cost of debt servicing has ominously increased pushing up the cost of production. Thus, manufacturers are trapped in a vicious cycle. Their cost has gone up which requires an increase in the prices of their products.

The demand could only be spurred by decreasing rates, as consumers too are trapped in a debt trap due to high food and energy costs. They simply do not have disposable income to create demand.