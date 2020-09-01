Debt of PSEs increases 6.9pc to Rs1.490 trillion in FY2020

KARACHI: Debt owed by public sector enterprises (PSEs) went up 6.9 percent to Rs1.490 trillion in the last fiscal year ended on June 30, latest figures published by the central bank showed on Monday. Their debt stood at 3.6 percent of gross domestic product.

The PSEs’ debt was Rs1.394 trillion in the previous fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed that collective debt and liabilities of PSEs increased 5.5 percent to Rs1.711 trillion in FY2020. A bulk of the increase in domestic debt of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) came from the various companies, whose debt surged to Rs1.232 trillion in FY2020 from Rs1.108 trillion in the previous year. Among the major PSEs, the highest level of debt was accumulated by the national flight carrier – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with Rs141.8 billion debt followed by Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) that accumulated Rs67.4 billion debts during FY19/20. The outstanding debt of Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDC) stood at Rs5.7 billion. The debt of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation remained flat at Rs43.2 billion. The debt-ridden state companies remained dependent on bank borrowing to meet their expenditures. PSEs availed Rs96.301 billion credit during FY2020. That compared with Rs326 billion a year earlier.

Analysts said the loss-making state-owned firms were raising the debt burden of the government. These firms were meeting their expenses through cash injections, guaranteeing loans or other means. The Privatisation Commission has rescheduled the transactions that include the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), the SME Bank, Jinnah Convention Centre, the Services Int'l Hotel (SIH) and sale of 28 properties for the current fiscal year.

Those transactions were meant for FY2020 but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 the timelines had to be rescheduled.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation approved planned divestment of seven percent government-owned shares in OGDC and 10 percent shares in Pakistan Petroleum Limited through public offerings. The country’s public debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 87.2 percent in June this year, the finance ministry reported. The total public debt, as of June 30, 2020, has increased to Rs36.3 trillion or 87 percent of the GDP, it added.

The debt-to-GDP ratio has increased due to the sharp decline in growth and the increase in the budget deficit primarily due to COVID-19 related expenditures during the last four months of the fiscal year 2020 according to the Ministry of Finance.

Fitch Ratings, in a recent report, forecast the fiscal deficit to remain roughly stable at 8.2 percent in FY2021, due to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus shock. Under the recently passed FY21 budget, the government targets a deficit of 7.0 percent, but, in Fitch's view, this target relies on optimistic revenue growth assumptions from ongoing administrative initiatives, as the budget does not contain new revenue raising measures. Fitch forecast that Pakistan's debt/GDP ratio would rise to about 90 percent at FY2021, well above the 'B' median of 50.8 percent, increasing debt sustainability concerns.