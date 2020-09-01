close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

DGKCC engages Schneider Electric

Business

Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

LAHORE: DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKCC) on Monday said it had engaged Schneider Electric to provide a comprehensive electrification solution for its latest production facility.

A statement issued by the cement-maker said its Balochistan plant would use a range of smart hardware, software, and services that would not only ensure the site was fully powered, but also it worked towards optimising power usage to make the facility more energy efficient and sustainable. Schneider’s EcoStruxure equipment is internet-of-things enabled, allowing the operations team a full view of energy usage across the factory.

Artificial Intelligence-powered software will help the company to take a predictive approach to maintenance, resulting in a facility that is much more productive.

