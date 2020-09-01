Gold price up Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs117,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price went up by Rs601 to Rs100,652. In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,969 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs20 per tola to Rs1,400. Silver rate of 10 gram also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs1,200.27. Local jewellers said that prices in the local market remained Rs4,000 per tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.