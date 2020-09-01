Rupee hits near 2-month high on improved supplies

KARACHI: The rupee gained sharply on Monday to close at a near two-month high, thanks to increased dollar supplies and falling demand from importers.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 166.23 per dollar, its strongest level since July 3, 2020, and up 0.7 percent or Re1.20 from the previous close of 167.43.

The rupee gained Rs2 to close at 167 against the dollar in the open market. It had finished at 169 in the previous session.

“There have been some increased supplies in the foreign exchange market in recent days which have supported the currency,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “Dollar supplies are currently more than the demand and the market is expecting more ease in demand for the greenback from importers and corporates.”

Yaqoob Abubakar, an analyst at Tresmark, an application that tracks financial markets, said the rupee appreciated after China allowed Pakistan to use its $1 billion deposited in the central bank for budgetary support. Last week, Beijing provided $1 billion for deposit in the State Bank of Pakistan to bridge the financing needs when Saudi Arabia had withdrawn its money.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.722 billion in the week that ended August 21 from $19.655 billion a week ago.

The reserves held by the SBP increased to $12.640 billion from $12.608 billion. Analysts expect the rupee to slowly depreciate this year due to higher debt repayments. It is likely to weaken to 170/dollar by the end of December 2020.

However, some analysts see a short-term improvement in the exchange rate amid undervaluation of the rupee against the greenback. Current import cover calculated on the basis of three months of rolling average shows it currently stands comfortably above 3.7 months, they said. Improvement in foreign exchange reserves and overall improvement in external account has enabled improvement in Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the country to 93.0199 (June 2020 number), indicating undervaluation of rupee vis-à-vis its major trading partners. That said, some improvement in rupee can be expected in the short-term, according to analysts.

Pakistan posted a current account surplus of $424 million in July 2020, as against the deficit of $100 million in the previous month. The deficit stood at $613 million in July 2019.