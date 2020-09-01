Shadab wants to bat up the order

LAHORE: All-rounder Shadab Khan is hoping to bat up the order for Pakistan and emulate his batting performances of Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the national side too.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 21-year-old said that the league’s bowling standard was quite high that had given him confidence with the bat. “I have scored runs against quality bowling attacks and it has boosted my confidence. Bowling standards are quite competitive in PSL that have built my trust with the bat and I hope whenever the chance is provided, I will try to replicate the same,” he said.

The first T20I between England and Pakistan was called off due to a wet outfield at Old Trafford and Pakistan lost the second T20I by five wickets. The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday (today).