Amir unlikely to play today

LAHORE: Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is unlikely to take part in the third and final T20I against England on Tuesday (today).
The 28-year-old was seen clutching his right hamstring in pain during the second game of the three-match series on Sunday. A team spokesman confirmed that Amir will undergo an assessment by the medical staff.
“He [Amir] is feeling pain in his right hamstring,” a team spokesman said. “It’s been iced and they [medical staff] will see him tomorrow.” Amir bowled just two overs and conceded 25 runs before he left the field due to pain.