Younis looks to end England tour on winning note

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan is hoping to end the England tour on a winning note when they take on the hosts England in the third and final T20 International today (Tuesday). At the Old Trafford, it happens to be the last chance for Pakistan to notch up their first victory on the tour.

“Obviously, victory in the last T20I is very important for us as it would be a sort of befitting closure to a long tour. We are looking forward to the win it and hopefully we would do that,” he said in a media talk through video link.

Younis hailed players’ positive response throughout the tour. “Even in total isolation for over two months, all the players stayed upbeat and spirited. As a batting coach, I am really pleased to see their response. It is a very encouraging sign for Pakistan cricket. We trained and played day and night for over two months. All the time I witnessed players’ unprecedented motivation as they continuously stayed in high spirits.”

Younis also expressed his desire to continue as batting coach. “If given the opportunity I would like to continue as batting coach. No doubt I have to improve my fitness level to stay for a longer period as this is the basic requirement for this job.”

Commenting on the reasons behind unexpected loss in the second T20, Younis admitted that there were good chances of raising even a bigger total. “Playing track was bit easier as batsmen were having a good time in the middle. Some more runs could have put extra pressure on the opponents. But I have to praise Morgan and Malan for taking the game away from Pakistan,” he said.

Younis, however, said that neither he was disappointed nor happy over the team’s performance. “We really worked hard but the opportunities coming our way were never utilised to the fullest.”

He also urged the players to take part in longer version of the game. “Playing Tests and first-class matches are important for learning of the players. I would ask the players to play longer version in a bid to learn more.”

Younis backed Asad Shafiq even after his poor run of form, saying that he should not be dropped. “Dropping Asad would never resolve Pakistan’s batting problems. He could not grab the opportunity during the series, yet I feel he should not be dropped from the next series. Azhar Ali was also struggling with his form during the third Test. We worked on him and he responded brilliantly by saving the Test,” he said.

Younis termed Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah as encouraging prospects for Pakistan. “They are good players and have great future ahead. I have got the opportunity to work on them as I helped them improve their strokes. I worked on Haider’s cuts and pulls. Though I back youngsters but you need experienced players as well to perform at the highest level.”