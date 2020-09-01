AFP opposes POA’s formation of probe committee

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has shown concerns over the step taken by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to constitute a probe committee to investigate the doping matter relating to the three international athletes who have been banned for four years each.

According to sources, the AFP has informed POA about its reservations over constituting a probe committee. In a letter to the POA, the AFP suggested that it should withdraw its notification regarding constituting a probe committee as the case has already been closed, sources said.

Sources said that the AFP has intimated the NOC that any further investigation would be a violation of the jurisdiction of WADA, AFP and World Athletics as the case has been disposed of and the athletes have already been handed four years ban. The AFP has told the NOC that it was an individual act and the trio have been sanctioned by the 13th SAG Anti-Doping Committee as per WADA rules.

The POA last week constituted a five-member probe committee led by Mohammad Shafiq which will investigate the doping matter. Olympian Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah have been banned for four years after they tested positive for using steroids. They had been tested during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

All the three athletes won medals in the 13th SAG in Nepal. Mehboob and his maternal uncle Naeem clinched gold medals, while Samiullah got bronze. These athletes have been stripped of their medals and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked them to give back the cash awards that they had been handed for winning the medals.

After they tested positive, Mehboob and Naeem asked for their B samples testing which also returned the same positive result. Sources said that the AFP has completed all the formalities which were required at that time and also wrote to departments and other affiliated units for initiating disciplinary action against the individuals involved.

Meanwhile, sources in the POA told ‘The News’ that constituting the probe committee was not the decision of a single individual but it was the decision of the POA Executive Committee. “It is solely the decision of the POA Executive Committee and the committee is indepdendent to proceed as per WADA rules,” a POA source said.

The source also shared with this correspondent the clause of the World Anti-doping Code 2015 (with 2019 amendments) pertaining to roles of NOC which says: “To vigorously pursue all potential anti-doping rule violations within their jurisdiction including investigations into whether athlete support personnel or other persons may have been involved.”