Babar disappointed after second T20 defeat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam said he was disappointed to see his team losing the second T20 International against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a post-match media talk, he said Pakistan had put up a challenging total and watching the team ending up on losing side even after that was naturally disappointing. “We raised a very good total and hoped that we would end up on the winning side once we finished our innings. We wanted to score around 170 and ultimately, we scored over 190 which was a very good total. Then to see the team losing was obviously disappointing,” Babar said.

Pakistan’s limited over captain praised Mohammad Hafeez’s innings. “It was a really good innings and after playing such an entertaining innings we had the upper hand. Then Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan took away the initiative. Both played brilliant innings to upstage Pakistan plans. Definitely we didn’t bowl all that well.”

As a captain, Babar also admitted making mistakes. “It is a learning process. Mistakes were there when it came to Pakistan bowling but that is how you learn.” He hoped to bounce back in the series by winning the last T20. “I am really confident to fight back in the series by winning the third and final T20.”

Agencies add: On Sunday, England captain Eoin Morgan led from the front as the hosts beat Pakistan by five wicket. Morgan came in on a hat-trick after leg-spinner Shadab Khan had reduced the home side, who were chasing a stiff victory target of 196, to 66-2.

But the Irishman and fellow left-hander Dawid Malan (54 not out) took the game away from tourists with a third-wicket stand of 112. Victory, achieved with five balls to spare, saw the 50-over world champions go 1-0 up in a three-match series following Friday’s rain-marred no result in Manchester.

The travelling side’s cause was not helped when experienced left-arm quick Mohammad Amir limped off after bowling just two overs with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton made a sound start to England’s chase. But a partnership of 66 ended when Bairstow, on 44, miscued a sweep off leg-spinner Shadab Khan to short fine leg.

Next ball, with the batsmen having crossed, Banton — fresh from making 71, his maiden fifty at this level, was lbw for 20 after missing a sweep. Morgan hit Iftikhar Ahmed over long-off for an audacious six before late-cutting the spinner for four.

He reached his fifty off his 27th ball, hitting his fourth six, off left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. His innings also included three fours. By the time he holed out off paceman Haris Rauf, England needed under a run-a-ball to win.

Malan might have missed this match had England not been fielding separate red and white-ball squads in a coronavirus-affected season, with batsmen such as Test captain Joe Root and Jos Buttler omitted from this series.

But his 35-ball half-century was his seventh score of fifty or more in just 12 Twenty20 Internationals and Malan finished the match when he cut Afridi for four. Earlier, Pakistan made 195-4 featuring fine fifties from veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez (69) and skipper Babar Azam (56). Leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 2-32 from his four overs but the rest of England’s attack lacked penetration, with seamer Tom Curran conceding 46 runs — including 23 off one over.