Tottenham to go to Bulgaria in Europa League, AC Milan face Shamrock Rovers

PARIS: Tottenham Hotspur will face a trip to Bulgaria in the Europa League second qualifying round in September after being paired with Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Monday’s draw.

The tie will be played on Thursday, September 17, five days after Jose Mourinho’s side kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Everton. They are due to play away at Southampton on Sunday, September 20.

Lokomotiv qualified for the Europa League by winning the Bulgarian Cup for the second year running. Spurs qualified by coming sixth in the Premier League. Meanwhile, League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers have been handed a glamour tie at home to seven-time former European champions AC Milan in Dublin.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have been drawn away at Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, the minnows who beat Celtic 1-0 at home in a Champions League qualifier in 2016 before losing the return in Glasgow.