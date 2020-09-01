close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
AFP
September 1, 2020

Rejecting Australia was right for my career: Dykes

Sports

AFP
September 1, 2020

GLASGOW: QPR striker Lyndon Dykes said Monday he decided to reject the chance to represent Australia because he owes his career to Scotland

Dykes has joined up with Scotland for the first time this week ahead of their Nations League fixtures. Steve Clarke’s side face Israel at Hampden Park on Friday and then travel to the Czech Republic three days later.

It will be a maiden taste of the international stage for Dykes, who was born on the Gold Coast to parents from Dumfries. He began his professional career with Queen of the South before moving to Livingston and then joining English Championship side QPR this month.

The 24-year-old had the option of representing his native country but elected for Clarke’s men because he believes his succesful rise was forged in Scotland. “Scotland gave me my chance for my career. I have only played professional four or five years but, without Scotland, God knows where I would have been,” Dykes said on Monday.

