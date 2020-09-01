Latif believes Rizwan has leadership qualities

LAHORE: Wicketkeeping great Rashid Latif believes incumbent gloveman Mohammad Rizwan has the qualities to become Pakistan captain, saying the Peshawar-born cricketer was effectively running the show in the rain-marred opening Twenty20 against England.

While the series opener did not produce a result, Rizwan’s advice to spinners and setting of field were widely noticed as he added to his stellar work done in the Test series. “Rizwan was outstanding behind the stumps. If we are looking for a future captain then Rizwan has the ability,” Latif said in his YouTube show. “He has led Pakistan A team as well. If the team management are playing him in every format, then they might be thinking of him as an option to lead,” he added.

“His communication with bowlers is excellent. Wicketkeeping job isn’t limited to batting and keeping. A wicketkeeper has to run the team as well. He was running 50 percent of the match. “When Shadab got hit for a six, Rizwan went to him and had a chat with him. Similarly, he was also placing fields because at a certain point when Babar was at mid-wicket, he didn’t have an idea about the gaps, so Rizwan highlighted them. Rizwan has the captaincy bug,” he said.