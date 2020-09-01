Tiger struggles in season finale as major future clouded

WASHINGTON: Tiger Woods struggled to a one-over par 71 in Sunday’s final round of the PGA BMW Championship, looking to improve shotmaking and reduce mistakes before next month’s US Open.

The 15-time major winner and reigning Masters champion finished 72 holes at Olympia Fields in suburban Chicago on 11-over 291, the first time since the 2010 WGC Bridgestone Invitational he shot four rounds over par in an event. “I played a little bit better today, which is nice,” Woods said. “I didn’t finish the round off like I wanted to, but I played better than I did the first three days.”

Woods was 2-under through 14 holes but a bogey at the par-5 15th and double bogey after finding water off the tee at the par-4 17th dimmed the thrill of his low round of the week. World number 17 Woods hit only nine of 14 fairways and just 13 of 18 greens in regulation on a course that played like a US Open layout with fast greens and dense rough.

“Today was more indicative of how I want to play in a couple weeks,” Woods said, looking ahead to the US Open on September 17-20 at Winged Foot in suburban New York.

Woods failed to qualify for the final US PGA playoff event next week at East Lake in Atlanta and said he won’t play the week before the US Open, so the BMW was his last tuneup, with workouts set to emphasize leaving the ball in better places even after errant shots. Asked his biggest focus ahead of the US Open, Woods said, “I would say trying to clean up my rounds and trying to miss the golf ball in the correct spots. I haven’t done that.”