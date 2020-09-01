Mudassar points out flaws in PCB’s policies

LAHORE: Former Director Academies Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mudassar Nazar has identified many flaws in the policies adopted by Ehsan Mani-led PCB.

“The cricket board is active in media and social media only and on ground nothing is happening,” Mudassar told this scribe on Monday. He pointed out that the PCB was far from implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “A part of the vision of Imran Khan is to develop grounds. But the board has closed cricket grounds. Even during apartheid era in South Africa club cricket was not closed but here in Pakistan there has been no city or club cricket for the last two years. They have closed everything for the two years and it seems that the third year will pass like this,” said the former opener.

“The damage done to the sport in these circumstances would be irreversible,” Mudassar said. “It is not a big deal to form six teams and organise Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which was already being played. The real issue is from where the new players will come and how the game will be promoted. How the young cricketers will be trained. How the club and city cricket is organised. But since the takeover of Mani nothing has happened.

“I have been saying that if the chain of players on the grassroots is broken, there will be lot of difficulties. “There is a need to create associations, hold elections, give officials a chance to start cricket at the lower level. But all the grounds are closed and local organisers have nothing to do, so where will cricket be? Prime Minister Imran Khan used to make statements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that he was building a lot of grounds. His vision is to build grounds and not to close them. They gave us to fix the Peshawar stadium. We also signed an MoU with the provincial government. Is the board waiting for sponsorship? It is now difficult to get sponsor for Pakistan cricket team how they would come at the level of associations. It will be even more difficult. We have to spend money at the grassroots level to promote the game. We have to release funds to work on development,” he said.

Mudassar said that Azhar Ali was not a natural captain. “He has been given this responsibility as he is the most senior man in the team. He will have to score runs. The absence of a senior fast bowler in the Test series against England caused problems for the fast bowlers. At mid-off, the presence of experienced bowlers is essential. Muhammad Abbas’s speed has come down from 80 to 78. This is a big difference. We worked hard for coaches education for 20 years but the board has wasted that hard work,” he added.

He revealed that Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and several other successful cricketers were in the first academy of 2000. “If you want to do coaching, you have to get coaching education. I myself did a level three coaching course from South Africa,” he said.

“Ali Zia worked hard to make the National Cricket Academy a success. The manner in which he was dismissed hurts a lot. Ali Zia worked with the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia. In my absence, he had the right to be made the director of academies, but he was not given the post as he was not a Test cricketer. He supervised and ran the Remote Areas programme very well,” said Mudassar. He said Mani had deprived Pakistan of experienced coaches.