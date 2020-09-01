close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

Hafeez first player with 2000 runs,50 wickets in T20Is

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has become the first player to score 2000 runs and claim 50 wickets in men’s T20Is.

The veteran achieved the feat of scoring 2000 runs in the format in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford on Sunday. He is the second Pakistani player to reach 2000 runs landmark. He has represented Pakistan in 92 matches.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone when he smashed a six off Saqib Mahmood. However, Hafeez, who scored the most 69 runs, said he was disappointed at the loss. In a post-match video conference, he said, “You give the performance that should win the match. Looking at the pitch, we thought of scoring 175 runs, but still we scored 195 runs. It is very disappointing that we couldn’t win the match. “We have been in England for two months, preparations were complete but unfortunately we could not win and it will not be fun until you win. We will try to win the next match.”

