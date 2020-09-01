Paire removed from US Open after Covid-19 positive revealed

NEW YORK: France’s Benoit Paire was removed from the US Open men’s draw on Sunday after the Grand Slam tournament announced an unidentified player had been withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19.

Paire’s name was removed from the US Open website’s official draw and replaced with that of 149th-ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers, who is set to face Poland’s 108th-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in a first-round match next week.

French sports daily L’Equipe had earlier reported that world number 22 Paire had tested positive for coronavirus in New York. The US Tennis Association said the asymptomatic player has been advised to follow state and tournament health and safety protocols requiring isolation for at least 10 days.

Contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must quarantine for 14 days as a result of being around the player involved. L’Equipe said fellow French players Richard Gasquet, Gregoire Barrere, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Adrian Mannarino have been confined to their hotel rooms at the tournament until further notice.

News of the positive test comes after players have been practicing and playing a tuneup event, the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, usually staged in Cincinnati, in the same quarantine bubble where the US Open begins Monday without spectators.

Paire, 31, was seeded 17th. He made his first Grand Slam fourth round in 2015 at the US Open and that remains level for his deepest Slam run. USTA officials aren’t expected to confirm any individual player’s test results under US medical privacy laws.