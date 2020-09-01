Lebanon designates new PM

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s under-fire political leaders on Monday designated a new prime minister, the diplomat Mustapha Adib, to tackle the country’s deep political and economic crisis, hours before French President Emmanuel Macron was due to visit.

Mustapha Adib, 48, Lebanon’s former envoy to Germany, acknowledged in a televised speech that there is "a need to form a government in record time and to begin implementing reforms immediately".

He vowed to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund for assistance to the country, which is in the throes of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war and was traumatised by Beirut’s deadly August 4 explosion.

"I want your trust," an AFP correspondent heard him tell a resident of Beirut’s badly-hit Gemmayzeh neighbourhood afterwards, during a tour of the area devastated by the blast that rocked the city and further shook confidence in the political class. Macron, who had toured the area two days after the disaster, was due to return Tuesday and was expected to renew his calls for a radical overhaul of the country’s complex, sectarian political system.