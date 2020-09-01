India’s top court fines rights lawyer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India’s top court imposed a symbolic one rupee fine (one US cent) on Monday on a celebrated public service lawyer for contempt in a case that raised concern about free speech in the world’s largest democracy. Prashant Bhushan, 63, was convicted in August for two tweets deemed critical of the judiciary -- including one showing a picture of the chief justice astride a Harley-Davidson motorbike.