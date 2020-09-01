US passes six million Covid-19 cases

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday passed six million coronavirus cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, adding one million new infections in less than a month.

The country remains by far the most impacted in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with nearly a quarter of global infections and 183,203 deaths from Covid-19, the Baltimore-based university’s tracker showed.

The number of new daily cases has declined in recent weeks, but the virus is far from disappearing in the US -- despite President Donald Trump’s repeated assertion that it will -- and the national average hides huge regional disparities.

Trump, whose re-election bid has been hit by the economic impact of lockdown restrictions, has promised a complete victory over the pandemic, and a readily-available vaccine by the end of the year.

The US charted its five millionth case on August 9. That was just 17 days after it hit four million. Global coronavirus infections have soared past 25 million, as countries tightened restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.

A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, according to an AFP tally, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise in cases with 78,761.

The UK is at risk of a new surge of infections, experts have said, as schools and universities reopen their doors and cold weather drives people inside, Nicola Davis and Natalie Grover write.

On Sunday, the government reported 1,715 new cases, the highest daily number since 4 June and the highest number for a weekend day since mid-May. Earlier on Monday, 1,406 new cases were reported. Numbers collected over the weekend are often lower than those for other days of the week owing to lower levels of testing and reporting delays.

Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said Sunday’s figure was “quite a big jump”. He said data for the rest of the week would be needed to get a clear idea of the scale of any uptick, but the figures tied in to a broader trend of an increase in infections in the UK since early July.

Prof Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said: What it clearly demonstrates is we’re in a position where case numbers are going up. So we don’t have much room for manoeuvre.Schools across Auckland reopened on Monday as New Zealand’s largest city emerged from lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing confidence a second-wave outbreak of coronavirus was under control.

While Aucklanders were allowed out of their homes, the government limited non-school social gatherings in the city to 10 people and made masks compulsory on public transport nationwide.

The Auckland lockdown began on August 12 after four cases were detected in the city of 1.5 million, ending 102 days free of community transmission when it appeared New Zealand had beaten the virus.

The cluster of infections has since grown to 141, with four new cases of community transmission reported on Monday, making it the largest recorded in New Zealand.

The origin of the outbreak has not been found and Ardern said it was "inevitable" there would be more cases linked to the cluster. But even though it continues to grow, Ardern said it was safe to lift the lockdown.

"We have a plan that we know will work," a masked Ardern told reporters in Auckland. "We just need everyone’s compliance and help. If everyone sticks to the guidelines and rules, coupled together with all our public health measures, we can make this work."