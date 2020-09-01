S African court bans ‘loud’ prayer calls

JOHANNESBURG: A South African court has ordered a local mosque to stop using an external sound amplifier system for its calls following a complaint from a neighbour, a religious body said on Monday.

Muslim religious leaders have vowed to appeal the High Court ruling which ordered the Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute in the coastal south-eastern KwaZulu-Natal province to "tone down" prayer calls, deeming it "too loud". The ruling was handed down on Friday. "We find that judgement to be a poor judgement," South African Muslim Network chairman Faisal Suliman told AFP.

"It’s going to be appealed all the way to the constitutional court," he said. Chandra Ellaurie, of Hindu faith and who lives opposite the mosque, petitioned the court to ban the sound and shutter the institution completely. He complained that the prayer call that goes off at 1:30 am deprived him of enjoyment of his property rights.