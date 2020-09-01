close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
AFP
September 1, 2020

Sudan govt, rebels agree peace deal

World

AFP
September 1, 2020

JUBA: Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders agreed on Monday on a "historic" peace deal, a crucial step towards ending 17 years of conflict in which hundreds of thousands of people were killed. Leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an umbrella organisation of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, raised their fists in celebration after inking the agreement.

