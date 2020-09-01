close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
AFP
September 1, 2020

China detains Australian journalist

AFP
September 1, 2020

SYDNEY: China has detained an Australian news anchor working for its state-run English-language television network CGTN, Australia’s foreign minister said on Monday. The detention of journalist Cheng Lei is a new blow to deteriorating relations between the two countries that have seen China warn its citizens of travelling to Australia and vice-versa. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was informed on August 14 that Cheng was being held by Beijing authorities.

