close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 1, 2020

Climate change

Newspost

 
September 1, 2020

Pakistan is among the top ten states to face the greatest threat from climate change. Our government should act before it’s too late.

It should prepare a serious plan to fight climate change by increasing our forest cover, introducing electric vehicles, reducing population growth rate, and promoting the use of renewable energy. Fighting climate change requires a strong national commitment and the mobilisation of national resources.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost