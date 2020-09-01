tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is among the top ten states to face the greatest threat from climate change. Our government should act before it’s too late.
It should prepare a serious plan to fight climate change by increasing our forest cover, introducing electric vehicles, reducing population growth rate, and promoting the use of renewable energy. Fighting climate change requires a strong national commitment and the mobilisation of national resources.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore