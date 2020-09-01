Stand by your people

Many people voted for the PTI because they had faith in the party. However, party leaders are completely indifferent to people’s problems. In Mianwali, residents are facing the problems of dilapidated roads and water and gas shortages.

It is true that the country is passing through plenty of problems and the PM is busy dealing with them. But the people of Mianwali would be grateful if he had a look at the problems faced by them.

Muhammad Tayyab

Mianwali