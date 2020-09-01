Expensive living

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rising prices of essential commodities have created a lot of problems for the people – especially the poor and daily wagers who cannot even afford two meals in a day. Both the federal and provincial governments must look into the issue. The relevant authorities must ensure that all essential commodities are being sold at fixed and affordable prices across the country.
Shabir Jamali
Nawabshah