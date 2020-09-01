What the rains did

The PPP has been in power in Sindh for the last 12 years. It has completely failed to improve the situation in Karachi. After the heavy rains, a major portion of the city was drowned under water. Main roads and highways were flooded. Because of the rains, a majority of people were stuck at offices. In some areas, rainwater entered in residential homes and destroyed valuable belongings of people. The government was nowhere to be seen and it failed to pay attention to people’s problems in a timely manner.

Qasim Jan

Turbat

*****

The Sindh government should be blamed for the sad state of Karachi. The entire city was drowned yet no official from the provincial government came to help the people who trusted them and elected them. While the leaders remain inside their well-structured villas, the people were stuck knee-deep in water.

Junaid Shahood

Karachi

*****

Last week, the devastating rain spell wreaked havoc across Sindh. Even though the provincial government claimed that it took precautionary measures to cope with the situation, it seemed that they were not prepared to deal with the emergency situation. The recent spell of the heavy rains has exposed the performance of the government. Streets remained flooded for days because of the poor drainage system. Heavy rains paralysed the entire city. Besides residential areas and small towns, government offices were also submerged in water.

It is unfortunate to see that politicians are still play a blame game and not working together to find solutions and handle the situation in a more efficient manner. We also see government representatives vowing to help people in need and take necessary precautions to deal with the situation. The government’s statements must not be limited to TV shows. The Met department has predicted more rains in the current week. The authorities should take necessary actions to ensure that people are not affected by the rains.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Larkana

*****

After heavy rains in Karachi, everyone held the Sindh government responsible for the mess. However, there was little to no reporting on the situation in Lahore and other cities that were badly affected by the rains. Even though people are busy criticising the Sindh government for the city’s worst infrastructure, no one is talking about the fact that a majority of MNAs are from the PTI and the MQM-P. The monsoon season has also highlighted the indifference of the local government which did absolutely nothing for the betterment of the city. Instead of working with the PPP-led provincial government, PTI and MQM-P leaders should also ask their MNAs and MPAs about their performance. CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah was quite active during the last five days. It seems that the PTI and the PPP are never on the same page. Even when the country was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the two parties never agreed on any strategy. If the federal government has to do something for the people of Karachi, they have to work with the provincial government.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

*****

On Thursday (Aug 27), Karachi witnessed heavy rains. Many people died in rain-related accidents. Following the rains, residents found it difficult to contact their family, friends or colleagues as there were no phone signals across the city. Once known as the city of lights, Karachi was drowned in darkness with no help. The Sindh government really should be explaining to a panic-stricken city why more development work was not completed over the last decade to save the city from such a situation. It is true that the city had the heaviest rainfall, but Karachi’s infrastructure problems have been around for a longer period and they need to be fixed. There is no excuse for what the city has become. Will every institution that has stakes in Karachi find a way to fix what has been neglected? The people of Karachi should not have to feel grateful for not dying each time it rains.

Makhdoom Mohammad Shozab

Peshawar

*****

The recent monsoon rains resulted in the loss of lives, property damage and massive power outages. Roads were drowned under several feet of water. Large containers, vehicles and other household items were seen floating in the water.

Karachi’s infrastructure has been badly affected. The people and the government have lost billions of rupees. The government needs another 10 years to rebuild this infrastructure.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad