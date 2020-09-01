Fear in Karachi

The people of Karachi are afraid – and really, really angry. They have good reason to be. The rain, which fell in the city over the past five days, has left it in chaos. There is still water standing in some areas and power is yet to be restored even after four days in some places – especially in parts of DHA. People have come out in protest in DHA and Clifton, the only means they have to demonstrate their agony. More protests are planned this week. In these conditions, the news that there may be a new spell of rain is not comforting. More rainfall will just spell disaster for a city already in desperate pain – and with inadequate and broken infrastructure. The complete failure to coordinate relief efforts is obvious. People are living in houses where water has destroyed floors and soaked entire rooms. There is standing water in some areas. In these conditions it is inevitable that there will be an outbreak of disease including cholera, dysentery, typhoid and malaria over the coming weeks.

The other parts of Sindh are not any better off. It is, however, unfortunate that we have far too little reporting from other Sindh cities and towns. The question of what to do remains open. The drain clearing efforts made by the NDMA in Karachi may have made for excellent photo opportunities. But in real terms, they did little good. Those drains needed to have been cleared many weeks ago and in fact many months or even years ago. Doing so at this point simply means the material removed from them will once again be washed into the gutters. It is also obvious that the extremely poor planning Karachi has seen as it grew rapidly in terms of population has been a disaster.

The congested slum areas have no channels to remove rain water, and sewage and rainwater mix openly on the roads. Both the provincial government and entities such as CBC and DHA have a great deal to answer for. In these circumstances, it is hoped that the justifiable anger people feel is directed towards not only resolving the (very important, no doubt) short-term issues of water logging and power shortages but also towards demanding a far more accountable and transparent governance as well as housing administration. There are very obvious questions that need some honest answers. And we hope for Karachi’s sake that everyone involved in its governance and administration realizes that at some point the will of the people will just break. And that much-famed resilience could easily lead to rioting and anarchy.