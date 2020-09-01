Glastonbury aiming for June 2021 return, Emily Eavis says

Glastonbury organisers aim to have the festival back in June, Emily Eavis has said.Founder Michael Eavis has previously said the fate of next year’s event is uncertain.

The festival was cancelled this year, on its 50th birthday, because of the pandemic.Co-organiser Emily Eavis tweeted that they are hoping the festival will return in June – its usual month – and not be pushed back to the autumn.

“For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we’re still very much aiming for June,” she wrote.She said next year’s festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, remains sold out, because so few people have asked for a refund from this year.

Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were set to headline the Pyramid Stage this year to celebrate the festival’s landmark anniversary.Michael Eavis previously told ITV News West Country that they are “moving heaven and earth to make sure that” they are back next year.

“But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen, that’s just wishful thinking,” he said.“The only certainty I think is the year after, 2022, to be perfectly candid, so we might have to wait for two years maybe.”

Emily Eavis tweeted: “We’ve moved our ticket resale back from October to April, because so few people have asked for a refund (next year’s festival remains sold out), meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell.“Plus, we’ve extended the free cancellation deadline until the end of January.”