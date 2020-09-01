Britons underestimating their water usage: survey

LONDON: Almost half of the public vastly underestimates the amount of water they use each day, according to a survey.Water UK and water efficiency experts Waterwise are hoping to educate the public about their water use amid the coronavirus crisis, which has put increased pressure on supplies.

An online survey of 2,190 adults in the UK found some 46 per cent believe their household uses 20 litres of water a day – roughly equivalent to taking a two-minute shower.

Water UK said the average person actually uses 142 litres, meaning an average family of four could be using more than 500 litres each day.Just under a fifth (17 per cent) of respondents believe they consume between 20 and 39 litres a day while some 15 per cent think they use 40 to 59 litres. Some 66 per cent of 18-34 year olds believe their household uses under 20 litres, with just over a quarter (26 per cent) of over-65s giving the same answer.

While many respondents were unsure about the amount of water they use, some 68 per cent said they were willing to reduce the amount they use at home to help protect the environment.

Some 63 per cent reported always turning the tap off when they brush their teeth, with just over two-fifths (42 per cent) worried about parts of the UK running out of water in the next 25 years. Water companies are calling on the government to use the Environment Bill to introduce water efficiency measures, such as labels on washing machines and dishwashers to show how much water is used.

Christine McGourty, chief executive of Water UK, said: “The results of this survey illustrate the importance of our Water’s Worth Saving campaign to show the public the value and importance of saving water.“There’s things we can all do to save water and small changes can make a big difference.”