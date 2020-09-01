Three soldiers martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers embraced martyrdom and four other soldiers sustained injuries during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.According to the ISPR, the incident occurred when terrorists fired at the security forces’ personnel during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar. Security forces cordoned off the area and carried out search operation during which over two dozen suspected persons were taken into custody and being questioned.