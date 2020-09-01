Mansehra puts officials on alert for rains

MANSEHRA: The district administration has directed officials concerned to be vigilant to cope with any weather emergency situation as a fresh spell of heavy rains has been forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Tuesday).

The district disaster management officer, Tillat Fahad, in line with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, has written a letter to the tehsil municipal administrations, Communication and Works Departments, Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband

and Baffa-Pakhal Tehsils that fresh spell of rain might lash areas of Hazara and could trigger flash floods and landslides in hilly and calamity-prone areas.

It informed the heads of line departments that rains could also increase water flow in rivers, streams and nullahs and they should put departments on alert in such situations. “The tourists should be informed about the weather forecast and availability of all emergency services, staff, machines and other resources should also be made available,” said the notification.