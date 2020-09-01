DSP martyred

PESHAWAR: A deputy superintendent of police of the Counter-Terrorism Department embraced martyrdom after he succumbed to injuries. DSP CTD, Jalil Khan, was hit by target killers at Zafar Colony in Dera Ismail Khan recently. He was critically wounded and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where he breathed his last on Monday. His funeral prayer was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar in the evening. The body of the martyred official was dispatched to his native village, Naar Shukrullah, in the Bannu district.