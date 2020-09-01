WSSP provides services to 93 Imambargahs

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has successfully concluded 10-day Muharram cleanliness operation. A press release said the company provided water and sanitation services to 93 Imambargahs throughout the city and places of Majalis were cleaned and fumigated. The WSSP cleaned and washed all the procession routes and Imambargahs whereas waste containers on these routes were cleaned and emptied on time.

The sanitation utility had deployed 375 sanitary workers who performed duties in three shifts. They washed a total of nine kilometres route daily while sprinkled water on eight kilometres route.

Besides, the company had deputed a focal person at Command and Control Post to monitor cleanliness throughout the assigned localities and resolve complaints about water and sanitation. During the special operation, WSSP addressed 89 tube-wells and 52 water supply related complaints while 115 complaints about sanitation.