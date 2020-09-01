KP govt issues guidelines for hotel workers, customers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued guidelines for the safety of customers and employees of hotels and restaurants.

As per the guidelines, the employees were asked to wear masks and gloves. They were asked to take the temperature of the customers at the entrance. The guidelines said that nobody, including children, should be allowed in the hotels without facemasks, while markings should be ensured on the floor to maintain social distancing. The hotels were directed to keep sanitizers besides sanitizing the floor, buttons, elevators and other surfaces. The restaurants were asked to use disposable plates, cutlery and napkins. The employees must be well trained about the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The all roadside food stalls and eateries must ensure that all employees wore facemasks and provide clean water and soap for handwashing. The utensils should be washed with running water after every use. Roadside eateries must ensure hygiene standards. A leaflet of instructions indicating all the measures for the safety of the tourists should be provided at specified points. Hotels and other accommodation facilities should provide information leaflet to tourists leaving hotels for visits.

The tourists were directed to check with provincial and local health authorities for health advice or travel advisory imposed at different destinations. Overcrowding should be avoided in transportation and a leaflet should be prepared for tourists to adhere to food safety and hygiene as recommended. Guidelines were also issued for visitors to museums and heritage sites that included specific timings for visitors to be notified and displayed at prominent places. Social distancing should be ensured and online ticketing introduced to reduce direct contact. Temperature checks at the entrance of each heritage site or museum should be ensured while facemasks and gloves should be provided to the visitors at the site entrance. Markings should be ensured on the floor at each heritage site or museum to maintain social distancing.