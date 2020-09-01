OPD services at KTH resume today

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) will start the out-patient department (OPD) services start today (September 1) with a limited number of patients. The decision was taken by the Board of Governors, KTH, which restored elective services after March 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The OPD would have all strict SOPs, including the use of facemasks and one patient-one attended policy. There will be two screenings, one in the accident and emergency department and another in old OPD for men. Cardiology, pulmonology, dermatology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and otolaryngology (ENT) specialities will conduct their OPDs in their respective wards. For gynaecology and obstetrics, OPD with ultrasound testing will be conducted in women’s general OPD whereas medicine OPD will be in men’s general OPD. The institute-based practice will also be restored soon while telemedicine OPD services have been closed.