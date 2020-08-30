Paunovic new Reading manager

READING: Reading have appointed former Atletico Madrid forward Veljko Paunovic as their new manager. The 43-year-old replaces Mark Bowen who is due to return to his role as director of football at the Royals.

Paunovic has been out of work since leaving MLS side Chicago Fire after four years at the club in November. Reading owner Dai Yongge said: “I am confident Veljko can help take this club forward. “This has been a process and this appointment has been made only after long, careful consideration. After meeting with him, we found Veljko to be an exceptional candidate who impressed us immediately.

“I am sure he is the right man for Reading. I’m delighted he has agreed to sign as our new manager.” Paunovic started his playing career with Partizan Belgrade and moved to Spain with Marbella before having two spells at Atletico while he also played for Hannover and Getafe. He has also previously managed Serbia’s Under-20 side and earned two senior caps.