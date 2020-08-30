Deignan wins women’s Tour de France event

NICE: Britain’s Lizzie Deignan won the women’s cycling race La Course on Saturday, edging a desperate rush for the line by a whisker ahead of defending champion Marianne Vos.

The one-off single stage event preceded the start of the Tour de France which was to get under way later on Saturday. The 96km course around Nice embarked with 138 riders but was blown apart on a 5.5km climb in the rolling hills outside Nice.

Deignan, who lives in nearby Monaco, was part of the escape that rushed down a steep, technical descent led by current world champion Annemiek Van Vlueten. Once the breakaway pack of six were on the flat coastal run into Nice it was a cat-and-mouse affair until Vos attacked and opened a gap large enough to believe in victory. But Deignan put in an irresistable late dash to finish just centimetres ahead.

Meanwhile, teams will be expelled from the Tour if at least two members, including staff, test positive for the coronavirus, Christian Prudhomme told AFP on Saturday. The International Cycling Union (UCI) on Friday had proposed that such an exclusion from the race would apply only to the riders.

“We will stay with two cases out of 30 people from the same team over a period of seven days,” Prudhomme said, adding that the decision was taken by a French government unit overseeing the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement comes on the opening day of the 21-stage slog around France and reinforces a growing sense of doom for the 2020 Tour with positive PCR swab test numbers growing by the day in France.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday reclassified Tour de France departure town Nice as a Covid-19 red zone. This had been anticipated, organisers said, as they scrambled to exclude fans from the departure and arrival areas as well as the pre-race shows and parades.

Belgian outfit Lotto reported two cases on Thursday, but the team mechanics concerned have already been replaced and the team will set off From Nice Saturday afternoon with the rest of the peloton.