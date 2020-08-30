Prayers for Karachi

The recent rains in Karachi have shown that there is no proper management system in the city. The federal, provincial and local governments failed miserably to handle the situation. Our political leaders are playing the blame game, and no one is showing seriousness towards the city’s problems. Karachi is the economic hub and it is a source of income for thousands of people across the country. Now, the city is under water. Even its posh areas are under water. The current situation of the city tells us the seriousness of the political leadership towards the largest city of the country.

It’s time all political leaders worked together to make Karachi the city of lights again. They should work for the better future of the people of Karachi. This city should be managed properly. The central, provincial and local governments must take timely actions

to save the city and make it great again.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur