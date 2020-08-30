Back to school

The federal government had announced that it hoped to open schools across the country on September 15. The proposal is to be reviewed at the beginning of September. While the transmission level of the Covid-19 virus has fallen sharply in Pakistan, the reopening of schools and other educational institutions is still a decision that needs to be looked at with some care. A number of experts have warned that while children may not be likely to develop serious symptoms from the coronavirus, they are in many cases asymptomatic carriers who can bring the virus home to family members, including the elderly.

There have also been suggestions that the reopening of institutions should be carried out stage by stage so that every measure can be carefully monitored and its impact assessed. It has been suggested by doctors that the 200 or so degree-awarding institutions in the country be opened up first of all, since the students attending them will be able to follow laid down SOPs and understand why such practices are necessary. After this it is proposed we move on to colleges, high schools and then at the last stage primary schools. There are over 200,000 schools for children aged under 18 years.

The problem is that young children cannot be expected to follow SOPs, and given the situation in many of our schools it will be difficult to enforce any kind of social distancing or create the kind of ‘bubbles’ set up in Denmark and other countries where a particular group of children learns in one group, eats together, plays together and does not intermingle with other pupils at school. While this experiment has been successful in a world now deeply concerned by the long closure of schools, it will be difficult to enforce in our country. We simply do not have the means to set up so many smaller groups or to offer classes out of doors in order to protect children. We should also remember that in countries like Israel where schools were opened up in May, new pockets of the coronavirus appeared quickly in a nation that had reached virtually zero transmission and spread into communities across the country. Other nations such as Japan are insisting on parental involvement while most states in the US are offering a choice of online or face to face learning. Obviously in Pakistan this will be difficult to implement with the lack of awareness of parents making things mover difficult. Teachers and other staff at schools are also fearful of being infected and the idea of regular Covid-19 tests is one that would have to be worked out in terms of the resources and practicalities. We need to think very carefully about what to do. We cannot keep children or older students out of their institutions indefinitely. But at the same time, we must also consider safety and discover a way around this problem.