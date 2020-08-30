DFID, Foreign Office merger will benefit taxpayers: Raab

LONDON: Dominic Raab has claimed the controversial merger of the Department for International Development and the Foreign Office will give taxpayers better value for money from aid spending.

The Foreign Secretary has ordered a review into the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) – the body he said would continue to scrutinise the UK’s £13 billion annual development spending.

The move comes after critics attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to fold international development spending into the Foreign Office as they said it would damage the effectiveness of Britain’s aid spending. The Foreign Secretary said he wants the ICAI “to focus on making clearer, evidence-led recommendations to guide future government decision making”.

Raab said the review would lead to “more effective and accountable aid spending” when the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is formally launched next week.

He added: “We are integrating our aid budget with our diplomatic clout in the new FCDO to maximise the impact of our foreign policy. That’s why I want to reinforce the role of ICAI, to strengthen further transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayers’ money and relentlessly focus our global Britain strategy on policies and in areas that deliver the most value.”

Raab said the commission will be told to “prioritise producing tangible, evidence-based recommendations to ministers to drive effective overseas development spending”, and added that he wants ICAI to become “a committee for what works” in development.