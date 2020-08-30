Three more Kashmiris killed by Indian troops in Pulwama

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed three more Kashmiri youths in the southern Pulwama district of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, raising the number of the slain Kashmiri young men to seven since Friday.

The Indian troops gunned down the three youths during a brutal cordon and search operation in the Zadoora area of Pulwama district in the early hours on Saturday, Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. On Friday, Indian occupation forces killed four youths in Shopian.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) paid rich tributes to the seven youths that were killed by Indian troops. An APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed solidarity with the families of the men and reiterated that the APHC would carry forward the ongoing freedom movement, adding that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go to waste.

He strongly condemned the use of brute force on Muharram processions and mourners and the arbitrary arrests of youth in Srinagar, Budgam and other areas of the territory.

He said such military and arbitrary methods used by the “Indian fascist Modi government” and its authorities would not be able to force the people to abandon their activities for freedom.

The spokesman added that such brutal measures were in clear violation of the worldwide accepted democratic laws and principles which should be an eye-opener and a matter of concern for the United Nations and other world human rights bodies. He demanded unconditional release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory.