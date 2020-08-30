Only one death as corona loses intensity

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday reported only one death by the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours as the pandemic is losing intensity in the country. The number of positive cases has surged to 295,372. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,284.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 319 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The province-wise corona cases are Sindh 129,179, Punjab 96,699, Balochistan 12,804, KP 36,017, Islamabad 15,597, Gilgit Baltistan 2832 and AJK 2,290.